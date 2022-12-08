Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, has revealed what former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will do to President William Ruto’s government in the next five years.

Ruto won the August 9th presidential election but barely three months after taking over, Raila Odinga has started opposing his regime by holding protest rallies.

Reacting to yesterday’s Kamukunji rally, Ngunyi, who is also a seasoned political scientist, stated that he would not wish Raila Odinga to be Ruto’s enemy because he will definitely destroy his government.

He gave a chronology of how Raila destroyed late former President Daniel Moi’s regime, and former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration and wondered whether Ruto will be able to stop the indefatigable opposition supremo.

“I would not want Raila the Babaman upon anyone as an ENEMY because he is a terrible person. However, will Ruto be able to MANAGE him? He is optimistic about it. Despite Moi’s best efforts, he was not successful. Handshake. Uhuru TRIED, but he was not successful. Handshake. Raila plans to irritate Ruto by organizing separate rallies on national holidays, such as December 12th. Is this a GOOD or a BAD thing?” Professor inquired.

The Kenyan DAILY POST