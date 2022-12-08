Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, December 8, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s planned revolution against President William Ruto’s government may result in dire political consequences.

This was revealed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser and Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi.

In a Twitter statement after Raila had addressed his Kamukunji rally yesterday, Ngunyi said such rallies mutate into the Arab spring.

The Arab Spring was a series of anti-government protests and armed rebellions that spread across much of the Arab world in the early 2010s leading to the ouster of various leaders.

He claims that Raila’s end goal is to destabilize President William Ruto, adding that he has nothing to lose.

“The problem with #Kamukunji revolts is that they start in small installments. Little by Little. Then they acquire a life of their own. This is how the Arab spring started. Raila’s strategy is to destabilise RUTO the way Ruto disorganised Uhuru. Raila has nothing to lose,” Ngunyi tweeted.

His warning comes even as the ODM leader is set to hold a series of meetings that he has dubbed as consultative in Nature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.