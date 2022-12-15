Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Celebrated political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has dropped a bombshell on his former boss, ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta, revealing how he duped former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the last General Election.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga lost the presidential contest to chief hustler William Ruto.

Raila, who had the backing of now Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, the system, and the deep state, emerged second after polling 6.9 million against Ruto’s 7.1 million in the hotly contested polls.

As such, Raila’s allies have been pointing accusing fingers at each other on why the Opposition leader lost his fifth stab at the country’s top seat.

However, in a statement, Ngunyi warned allies of the former Prime Minister against faulting themselves for Raila’s defeat.

He said Uhuru first wanted to make peace with Raila Odinga and the so-called ‘System’ and ‘Deep State’ so that he can keep the “Kumi yangu, Kumi ya Ruto” promise he made with his deputy.

“Uhuru wanted to hand over to William Ruto. That is #whyRailalost. He (Uhuru Kenyatta) made peace with the Odinga dynasty and kept the kumi-kumi promise,” Mutahi Ngunyi said in a tweet.

The analyst opined that those appearing on Television interviews on why Raila lost are nothing but political ignoramuses.

“He won on two fronts. Those talking heads on TVs were at the periphery of strategy. They are nothing but political ignoramus,” he added.

Earlier on, Ngunyi sensationally alleged that Rtd. President Uhuru Kenyatta could have, all along, planned to finish Raila Odinga politically.

Ngunyi argued that the immediate former Head of State did not do enough to help his handshake partner win the August 9, presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.