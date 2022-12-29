Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Former Bungoma East Member of Parliament Mark Barasa is reportedly dead.

According to reports, the deceased MP who served between 1963 to 1969 went missing under mysterious circumstances on December 16, only for his body to be found dumped in his farm.

The decomposed body had been doused with acid.

Police have launched investigations into the brutal murder of the former MP who died aged 99 years.

