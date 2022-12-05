Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – A 29-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Githurai 45 for coming home late.

The deceased lady identified as Florence Kaari reportedly died while receiving treatment after her husband beat her severally on the head with a blunt object.

Kaari’s househelp Ruth Kaimenyi told the press that the deceased’s husband arrived in the home drunk at around 1 am and kicked her out.

“He came home drunk and asked where his wife was. When I told him that she had not yet arrived, he asked me to get out adding that he will know that this is my house,” Kaimenyi said.

Kaari arrived 30 minutes later in the company of a friend.

“She found me outstide and asked me what I was doing at the house. I told her that her husband had kicked me out. She then knocked on the door and demanded that the husband opens the door,” she said.

When he opened the door, the two started fighting.

Shortly, one of the children who was sleeping in the house rushed outside and told them that the mother had been hit on the head and was bleeding.

“Our attempts with Gakii to stop them were futile. The husband instead started hurling insults at us calling Kaari’s friend a prostitute,” the househelp further revealed.

Kaari’s father said his son-in-law called him on Monday morning and told him that his daughter had died.

He lied to him that she had taken poison.

“I asked him how she had died and he told me that she had taken poison. This is despite the house being filled with blood stains,” he said.

Kasarani OCPD confirmed the incident and said investigations are still ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.