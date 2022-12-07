Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Former Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe, has come from his sabbatical in politics and attacked President William Ruto badly.

Murathe, who was ‘Mr. Fix it’ during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime, made a surprise appearance at a presser organized by Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya boss Martha Karua.

Murathe used the opportunity to signal another political confrontation with Ruto after failing to block his ascension to the presidency.

“These so-called new kids on the block have been in government, there is nothing new they will offer,” Murathe charged.

On Monday, gave the clearest indication that he will fully participate in the opposition campaigns against President Ruto’s administration.

“I will be part of the Azimio maandamano because my conscience doesn’t allow me to sit back and watch Kenyans being caucused.

“We will have no Kenya soon if we give them time,” Murathe stated

