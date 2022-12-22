Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Murang’a County Woman Representative Betty Maina seems to have dug her own political grave after she announced that she is engaged to Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Mwangi Wamumbi.

Betty, who referred to the MP as her love, said it was a great achievement for him to turn 35 years old.

“35 years is a major achievement. Live long my love,” she said.

As soon as she made the post, Kenyans trooped to the comment section, celebrating the couple for the new-found love.

However, what Betty didn’t realise is that she comes from a county where traditions are followed to the letter.

As per the Agikuyu traditions, once Betty is married to Mwangi she will culturally cease to be a Murang’a resident and she will become a Nyeri resident (Muhiki wa Rware).

So, in a nutshell, Betty Maina will not be re-elected in 2027 since she will no longer be a Murang’a resident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST