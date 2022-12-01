Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 1, 2022 – Mumias Sugar Company workers have accused Sarrai Group of failing to honour its promises to pay their dues.

The workers and farmers who converged outside the sugar miller premises on Thursday said the Uganda-based firm has not paid salary arrears and sugarcane supplied about three years ago despite promising to do so.

“Mumias collapsed when I had just supplied sugarcane worth Sh340, 000 in 2018 June. When Sarrai Group and KCB came in, they sat down with us farmers and promised to pay our dues but that has never happened.

“I now don’t have money to maintain my 20-acre piece of land that has sugarcane. I have suffered to an extent that I cannot pay school fees for my children,” one of the farmers said.

The farmers said when Sarrai Group took over the operations of the miller, it promised to help farmers.

“If they have any agreement they have signed with farmers, then I don’t know which farmers those are because we live here and we are the ones with sugarcane. Let Sarai show us the list of farmers they are working with because from my house to the factory is just three kilometers,” the farmer added.

The farmers further said despite Sarrai claiming to have started operating the sugar miller, no Mumias Sugar brands are available in shops and supermarkets.

