Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A Welsh woman has admitted to killing her 16-year-old daughter by letting her become morbidly obese.

The teenager, Kaylea Titford, was discovered dead by her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones at her home in Newton, Wales, on October 10, 2020.

While 39-year-old Sarah has now admitted manslaughter by gross negligence and causing the teen’s death, Kaylea’s dad Alun Titford has denied the charges and will stand trial on January 17.

Sarah Lloyd-Jones will be sentenced after Alun’s trial has ended. In charges slammed against him, it was stated that between March 24 and October 11, 2020, Alun failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

It was also alleged that he failed to “ensure she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition, had a safe and hygienic environment, her physical health was maintained, or that reasonable medical help was sought”.

An inquest previously heard how Kaylea suffered from “multiple medical issues” and was immobile.

A cause of death was given as “inflammation and infection in extensive areas of ulceration arising from obesity and its complications in a girl with spina bifida and hydrocephalus (water on the brain)”.

Coroner Graeme Hughes adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of the criminal investigation.