Saturday, December 3, 2022 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi has challenged stakeholders in the land sector to ensure there are no delays in processes at the land registries, in order to unlock an estimated Sh100 billion to the economy.

Mr. Mudavadi said that processes at the Lands registries have blocked the growth of business in the country hence the need to remove delays.

“There are inordinate delays in the processing of instruments that are required to unlock financial resources or propel certain transactions,” said Mr. Mudavadi.

The Prime CS made the remarks during a conference in Kilifi County to celebrate 10 years since the establishment of the Environment and Land Court in the country

Mr. Mudavadi said there is a need for stakeholders to critically dialogue with the government to ensure that resources are released into the economy because there is a delay in land registries.

“If you want to spur the economy, generate jobs and boost our earnings in the nation we must unlock these resources,” said Mr. Mudavadi.

