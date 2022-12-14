Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 14, 2022 – Renowned Kikuyu artist Muigai Wa Njoroge and his second wife, Queen Stacey, have sent a cryptic message to those waiting for their marriage to collapse.

Muigai’s marriage with Stacey has been a subject of discussion on social media, with a section of Netizens accusing him of betraying his first wife, Njeri, who stuck with him through thick and thin, by marrying Stacey after he got fame and money.

Others have even accused Stacey of falling in love with Muigai to exploit him financially.

Taking to her Tiktok account, Stacey affirmed her love for Muigai by sharing a video of them getting mushy while dancing to Mtasubiri hit song by Diamond featuring Zuchu.

She kissed Muigai and pampered him like a baby as they jammed to the popular Bongo love song.

The song seems to be a dedication to those who think they will break up.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.