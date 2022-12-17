Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Saturday December 17, 2022 – Tigania East Member of Parliament, Mpuru Aburi, has suffered a major setback in his political career.

This is after his own son ditched his party by the name National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (NOPEU).

In a statement, Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru stated that he was no longer a member nor the Secretary General of his father’s party National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (NOPEU).

“The aforementioned referred, that due to unavoidable circumstances, I wish to resign as the Secretary General and member of NOPEU party,” he announced.

He further thanked the party leadership for trusting him with the space to serve the party.

“I take the opportunity to thank the leadership of the party for giving me a chance to serve in such a critical role.”

“I equally give gratitude to the members for the immense support they have shown since its founding. I will forthwith cease to be an official and signatory of the party,” he added.

In another post that followed the letter, Kipembe stated that he was going to pick up his journey from where he had left.

“We restart from where we stopped,” he noted.

The cryptic message invited mixed reactions as his followers insinuated, he was taking advantage of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s political woes.

Kipembe has been on the forefront in supporting Mwangaza’s impeachment.

He previously stated that the Meru lawmaker’s hope was for President William Ruto to dissolve the County Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST