Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Morocco and Chelsea football star, Hakim Ziyech has decided to forego his personal bonus at the world cup following the Atlas Lions impressive run during the tournament.

According to Arabic publication, The Arabic Post, Ziyech has never received any of the bonus he received while playing for Morocco as he gives all of it away to charities and members of the team’s staff.

The report also state that he is set to make £262,000 from Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals and that all the money will be given to poor people in his homeland

Ziyech, 29, was first capped for Morocco in 2015 and since then he has not kept a single penny, the report adds.

The former Ajax star hires a private plane every time he is called up to his country’s squad and on his way from London to Africa he picks up some of his team-mates.

The report goes on to claim that he has also donated money to amateur football clubs and hospitals in Morocco.

Morocco will play Croatia on Saturday December 17, for the Bronze medal.