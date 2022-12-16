Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 15, 2022 – The Morocco FA has filed an official complaint to FIFA over the performance of referee Cesar Ramos after last night’s World Cup semi-final defeat to France.

The Atlas Lions were defeated 2-0 by Didier Deschamps’s side who ended their historic run at the tournament, with Morocco becoming the first-ever African side to reach the final four of a World Cup.

They slammed the ‘grotesque refereeing’ and claimed Ramos had denied them ‘two obvious penalties’ during the first half of the clash.

In a statement on their website, the Moroccan FA also said: ‘The Royal Moroccan Football Federation strongly protested the refereeing of the Moroccan national team match against the French national team, led by Cesar Ramos.

‘The Royal Moroccan Football Federation affirms that it will not hesitate to defend the rights of our team, calling for fairness in taking the necessary measures, regarding the refereeing injustice practised on the Moroccan national team in its match against the French national team in the semi-final of the World Cup.’

In one particular incident in the first half, Morocco forward Sofiane Boufal was booked after appearing to be taken out by France left-back Theo Hernandez in the box.

Hakim Ziyech had found space inside Hernandez before the French defender then recovered, but a heavy touch inside the box saw him collide with Boufal.

The collision was given in favour of France, with referee Ramos punishing the former Southampton player with a yellow card. But replays suggest that the decision could have easily gone in favour of Morocco by way of a penalty.