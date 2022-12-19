Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 – Former KANU Secretary General Nick Salat is a man under siege.

This is after county chairpersons from all the 47 devolved units endorsed KANU Chairman Gideon Moi’s decision to suspend him.

KANU’s National Executive Councils’ (NEC) met yesterday at Kabarak, Nakuru County, under the chairmanship of Gideon Moi, where Salat’s fate was sealed.

“As branch chairpersons from all 47 counties, we unequivocally endorse the recent suspension of Mr Nick Salat for his gross misconduct and violation of the party Constitution,” declared Abdikadir.

Rehema Abdikadir, the Isiolo branch chair, argued that Salat’s behaviour warranted his removal from the key position in the best interest of the independence party, which is on a path of restructuring ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Salat’s behaviour and conduct as a national office have brought disrepute to the party and the office of the Secretary-General,” she disclosed in the joint statement.

However, Salat was assured of a fair hearing by the party leadership, who expressed confidence in the internal disciplinary committee scheduled to meet him.

“We unequivocally support NEC’s decision to refer the matter to the party’s Disciplinary Committee. This is in line with the party’s constitution to accord him a fair hearing,” Abdikadir added.

The embattled SG was accused of making derogatory statements against the party hierarchy.

“We have proper structures to enforce order in our rank and file. We condemn the incensed and misguided pronouncements against the party, its membership, and leadership,” she declared.

Further, the chairpersons proclaimed that they had faith in Gideon Moi’s leadership, noting that there was no time to waste as the party needed to prepare itself ahead of the 2027 polls.

Salat had called for Gideon Moi’s resignation as the party’s leader, citing that he was only serving as an interim chair.

