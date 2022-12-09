Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 9 December 2022 – Ciru Njuguna, a 29-year-old Kenyan lady, is the talk of social media after she dumped her 60-year-old German lover, Greg Twiss.

Greg and Ciru fell in love eight years ago after meeting online.

The smitten mzungu sold everything he had in Germany and relocated to Kenya to start a family with her.

Ciru dumped the elderly man in August after milking him dry, leaving him bankrupt.

She has been living a soft life which she openly displays on social media.

The lavish Ole Sereni hotel is her ‘second home’.

See more photos of the cunning Kikuyu damsel showing off her fancy lifestyle as her mzungu ex-husband cries foul.

