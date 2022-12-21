Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko revealed details of Baby Sagini’s medical report showing that the child was defiled alongside his sister.

In a statement, Sonko explained that doctors had found out Sagini’s health condition was direr as well as that of his underage sister.

“Baby Sagini has also been sodomised and was being treated,” he shared.

“Sagini’s sister, Shantel, has also come into the picture through the information we earlier gathered today from the ground and upon further investigation and tests, it has been confirmed that Shantel has been molested severally,” Sonko added.

The former county boss further explained that he could not keep the information about the two minors confidential due to the parental pain he was going through.

The former lawmaker indicated that he was ready to deal with the situation to ensure justice was served.

The medical report was released after Sonko took over the child’s case and unveiled his plans to fly the 3-year-old to South China for eye implants.

After a thorough search, he found a hospital in China that does eye implants but required the boy to have at least two referrals from hospitals in Kenya.

Sonko had also previously offered a Sh400,000 reward to any police officer who would eliminate the people involved in the heinous act and a further Ksh200,000 reward to any public member who provided information about the culprits to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.