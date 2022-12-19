Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 19, 2022 –A Ghanaian lady has narrated her encounter with a Bolt driver whose girlfriend took a loan to buy him the car he is using for the ride-hailing business.

The Twitter user wrote;

”My Bolt driver says his GF of 2yrs took a loan to buy him the car, a few weeks before she lost her job. So he’s gone back to teaching, drives and sells perfumes in his car to help her pay it back. He’s been praising her for more than 5 mins. I like that”

While some commended the lady for expressing her love in that manner, others pointed out that it is too much a risk for a woman to take for a boyfriend.

See the mixed reactions below