Tuesday, December 27, 2022 – A missing South African couple, Kiwiet Makangeni Mokoena and Nokuphila Dladla, have reportedly been discovered dead.

Mokoena, 35, and a pregnant Dladla, 22, were last seen in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng on December 14th, 2022.

According to police spokesperson, Sergeant Gertrude Makhale, the couple was last seen by a family member who visited them at their home.

On Wednesday, December 21, the SAPS announced in a statement that the couple’s family suspected they were kidnapped after their couldn’t find their TV and blood stains were discovered at their rented home.

The statement issued by SAPS that read: “Kiwiet Makangeni Mokoena, aged 35, and Nokuphila Dladla, aged 22, were last seen on Wednesday, 14 December 2022 allegedly by a family member who visited the couple at their place of residence in Vanderbijlpark.

“According to a preliminary report Mokoena and his heavily pregnant girlfriend Dladla were reported missing after Mokoena never reported for work the following day. The couple’s vehicle is also missing. At the time of his disappearance Mokoena wore a beige short as well as a black and white hat.”

The family in a statement confirmed that the couple had died.

“After a thorough search of our beautiful couple we have found them, but it is with deep regret to announce the passing of Nokuphila Fortunate Dladla and Kiwiet Makangeni Mokoena. The date and cause of death are still to be confirmed, and it is still under heavy investigation,” the statement read.