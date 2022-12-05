Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – The Ministry of Health has said it will conduct a measles campaign in six counties

This comes after reports of confirmed measles and rubella cases in some counties.

The ministry said the outbreak is due to low measles immunization coverage.

“The MoH Kenya plans to conduct a measles-rubella vaccination campaign in six counties. We target all children between 9 months and 5 years,” the Ministry of Health wrote on its official Twitter page.

The measles-rubella campaign will commence on December 9 to December 18 this year.

The high-risk counties targeted by this campaign are Nairobi, Mandera, Turkana, Marsabit, West Pokot and Garissa.

The World Health Organisation last week stated that falling vaccination rates and reduced surveillance during the covid-19 pandemic have created an “imminent threat” of measles spreading in every region of the world.

Globally, measles vaccination coverage has fallen steadily since the beginning of the pandemic, with a record of nearly 40 million children missing a vaccine dose in 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.