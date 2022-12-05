Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 5, 2022 – A total of Sh 3.6 billion has been borrowed by Kenyans from the hustler fund kitty as of Monday morning.

Data released by the Ministry of Cooperatives disclosed that the borrowings are an equivalent of five million transactions.

The records further revealed that out of the amount borrowed, Sh129 million has already been paid back.

Sh147 million has since been saved following the borrowings.

A total of over eight million Kenyans have registered for the fund five days since its launch.

The hustler fund is President William Ruto’s pet initiative which he launched on November 30, 2022.

The Head of State insists the fund would alleviate the living standards of many Kenyans, especially those operating micro-small enterprises.

“By launching this fund we are supporting underserved Kenyans with services and products that are responsive to their enterprises. We are also liberating them from shylocks and establishing a culture of saving, investment, and social security,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST