Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – Mike Sonko’s second-born daughter, Sandra Mbuvi, has caused a commotion on Instagram after flaunting her bikini body.

She paraded her thick thighs in the juicy photos that attracted lustful comments from men.

A few months ago, she called out body shamers and said she is not perfect but beautiful in her plus size.

In a post on her IG, Sandra wrote,” Yes I have stretch marks, yes my thighs touch, yes my tummy jiggles, and yes I’m beautiful, judging a person does not define who they are it defines who you are, be proud of who you are and not ashamed of how someone else sees you, no more body shaming!

Big or small, short or tall none of us are beautiful if we tear others down to build ourselves.. I’m tired of getting body-shamed,”

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.