Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has asked men to desist from beating their wives when they arrive home late in the night.

Reacting to a sad story where a 29-year-old lady was killed by her husband in Githurai 45 for coming home past midnight, Sonko said that wives should be allowed to attend to their personal issues and even if they stay out all night, their husbands should not punish them.

“Men at times some of us are so stupid kwani hamujui siku hizi mabibi hawapigwi hata akija late kutoka kwa chama ama sherehe. Hata wakitaka enda kesha kwa kanisa warudi asubui wachaneni nao waende wasituletee kisirani. Oneni sasa this beautiful wife has been killed by her husband in Githurai 45 ati kwa kurudi home late,” he wrote.

According to reports, the lady sustained serious head injuries after her husband hit her severally with a blunt object for coming home late.

The deceased, identified as Florence Kaari, died while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.