Monday, December 26, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko has now claimed that some forces are blocking him from helping Baby Sagini.

Baby Sagini, 3, went viral after he was found in a maize plantation tortured and his eyes gouged out.

Sonko said that despite efforts to help, he has not been able to gain access to the child.

“Bad politics is being played around by some dirty-minded politicians who think I’m in this case for PR and political mileage purposes,” he said on Twitter.

Sonko said that last week, Baby Sagini missed two important appointments with Dr. Kishor at the Westlands Laser Eye Hospital because of the “dirty games being played”.

“We wanted the baby’s review report to be emailed to China so that we can start the process of flying him there for artificial eye implants,” he said.

The former Governor shared a video of a package of clothes and shoes that he said were his Christmas gifts for Baby Sagini and his sister.

“Merry Christmas to Baby Sagini and his seven-year-old sister Shantel. I’m sending their small Christmas gifts through a good Samaritan who is also helping on the ground, Esnahs Nyaramba,” he said.

He, however, said that politicising the issue and denying him access to the child and his sister will not stop him from helping them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.