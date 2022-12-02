Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 December 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has penned an emotional message to his late mother on her 25th death anniversary.

He admitted to missing his mum, adding it was difficult and painful to live without a mother.

Sonko noted that his mother’s death made him more sensitive to the pain and suffering of people around him.

He comforted himself in the belief his mother still watched over him and his family even as she rested in peace.

His emotional tribute reads: In loving memory of my lovely mum Saumu Mukami Kaimathari Mbuvi.

It is so painful to lose a mother, it’s exactly 25 years since you went to be with the Lord!

I thank God for the time he gave us your children to know and love you.

Your life made me all that I am and your death made me more sensitive to other people’s pain and suffering.

Secret tears still flow when we think of you. Living without you is almost impossible. In life we loved you, in death we still do. We thank God for letting us be part of your life.

We know you are still with us, watching over us. Your departure changed our lives completely and made us love you even more.

Continue resting in peace mum till we meet again.

May God grant peace to all who are mourning the loss of their loved ones today.

Mum continue resting in peace. I love you. I miss you so so much.

