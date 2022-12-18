Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 12, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has joined other leaders to condemn the assault on Junior Sagini from Ikuruma, Marani in Kisii.

Sagini, 3, had his eyes gouged out during a gory attack by unknown thugs on Thursday night.

Sonko described the incident as saddening.

He offered h400, 000 reward to any officer who will fish out the suspect.

The former governor further promised an additional Sh200,000 for any person who volunteers information that may lead to the arrest of the key suspects.

The incident has evoked a string of reactions across the political divide.

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri visited Sagini at Kisii Eye Hospital on Saturday where he is receiving treatment.

She asked security agencies investigating the case to leave no stone unturned.

Okenyuri said no child deserves to go through torture, the kind Sagini suffered at the hands of his tormentors.

“Every child deserves to be treated with dignity notwithstanding the circumstances they are brought up. I am hoping nothing will stand in the way as justice is sought for him,” she said.

