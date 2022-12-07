Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko yesterday met ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s brother and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

In an update via social media channels, Sonko surprised many after asking Kenyans to pray for Oburu, saying there were no permanent political enemies.

“There’s no permanent enmity in politics. I met the Siaya County Senator Oburu Oginga at the United Club here in Nairobi akiwa na crutches. Hebu, let’s pray for his quick recovery,” Sonko tweeted.

This comes days after the Siaya senator underwent successful knee surgery at a hospital in India.

“Since I came, I have received the best treatment that I could get. I have been treated in Kenyan hospitals before. Nairobi Hospital is my hospital in Kenya but I find the treatment here in India to be good and cheap.

“It is not because Kenya could not treat my knee. But it is because if I treated my knee in Kenya, it could have cost me three times more than what it has cost me in India,” Oburu said after undergoing surgery in India.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.