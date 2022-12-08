Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 8, 2022 – A migrant worker has died while carrying out repairs at a resort used as a FIFA training base at the ongoing World in Qatar.

The worker, a Filipino man identified as Alex reportedly slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a forklift and fell against concrete. Medics responded to the scene, but Alex could not be saved.

Speaking to The Athletic on the condition of anonymity, a staff alleged Alex was a visiting worker at the five-star Sealine Beach resort.

They say he fell while trying to fix lights in a car park. The worker, believed to be in his 40s, was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the accident.

The accident occurred on a public road within the resort, which during the World Cup is renting rooms beginning at around £265 per night.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, which has organised the football tournament in Qatar, told The Athletic the road was adjacent to the training centre.

Crew claim Alex, an alleged employee of Qatari company Salam Petroleum, and the forklift driver were not accompanied by any other workers.

They claim a third worker would typically be onsite to assist with the process.

The Qatari government is handling the investigation into the incident, the Supreme Committee confirmed, noting: ‘Due to the incident referred to having taken place on property not under the jurisdiction of the SC, and the deceased working as a contractor not under the remit of the SC, this matter is being handled by the relevant government authorities.

‘The SC is following up with the same relevant authorities to ensure we are updated with developments pertaining to the investigation on a regular basis and has established contact with the family of the deceased to ensure relevant information is conveyed.’

A Qatari government official added that if its probe ‘concludes that safety protocols were not followed,’ Salam Petroleum could be subject to ‘legal action and severe financial penalties.’

FIFA, football’s governing agency, said it is ‘deeply saddened by this tragedy’ and has offered it’s ‘thoughts and sympathies’ to Alex’s family.

‘As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details,’ the firm told the news network, declining to elaborate.

‘FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.’