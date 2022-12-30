Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed that she “couldn’t stand” ex-President Barack Obama for about 10 years of their marriage when their daughters were young.

During a roundtable interview with Revolt TV, Michelle discussed the challenges of raising two young daughters while advancing their careers, and the strain it put on the marriage.

She said: “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Michelle disclosed how tough it was to balance raising the girls while ­dealing with their own hectic schedules.

“And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’ ” she explained.

“And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever, ever.

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40, but guess what: 10 years — we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. And people give up . . . ‘five years; I can’t take it.’ ”

Malia and Sasha Obama were 10 and 7, respectively, when their father was elected president.

Michelle said: “Little kids, they’re terrorists. They have demands. They don’t talk. They’re poor communicators. They cry all the time.

“They’re irrational. They’re needy. And you love them. And so you can’t blame them, right? . . . So you turn that ire on each other.”

Throughout the ups and downs, Michelle said she still admired her spouse. She stressed it’s important to know “your person.”

“Do you like him? I mean you could be mad at him but do you still look at him and go ‘I’m not happy with you, but I respect you,’ ” she said. “ ‘I don’t agree with you but you’re still a kind, smart person.’ ”

