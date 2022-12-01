Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, 01 December 2022 – Boxing champion, Canelo Alvarez has issued an apology to soccer star Lionel Messi, as well as the nation of Argentina after his threats and accusations on Twitter.

On Sunday, Canelo accused Messi of disrespecting Mexico after a video surfaced where Messi was seen taking off his cleats, and Messi’s foot appears to make contact with a Mexico jersey that was on the floor of their locker room after their 2-0 win over Mexico in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Several players including friends and former team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Sergio Aguero, as well as Mexican internationals Miguel Layun and Andres Guadrado, had to rush to the defence of Messi.

Canelo has now issued an apology, saying he got carried by the emotions and was clearly in the wrong.

“These last few days I got carried away by the passion and love I feel for my country and made comments that were out of place, for which I want to apologize to Messi and the people of Argentina,” Canelo wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “Every day we learn something new, and this time it was my turn.

“I wish both teams much success in their matches today, and here we will continue supporting Mexico until the end.”