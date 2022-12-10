Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 December 2022 – Lionel Messi’s dream of finally winning the World Cup with Argentina is still alive after they defeated Holland through a penalty shootout in their Quarterfinal clash on Friday, December 9.

Argentina surrendered a 2-0 lead to take the game to an extra time before it proceeded to a penalty shootout, which ended in their favour.

It was Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who saved his country during the penalty shootout. He made two saves in the shootout as Argentina prevailed 4-3 after the game had ended 2-2 after 120 minutes of play.

Argentina will now play Croatia in the semi-final on Tuesday with the hope to make it to the finals.