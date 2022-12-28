Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – The hotel room football star, Lionel Messi stayed in during the Qatar 2022 World Cup is set to be turned into a museum after Argentina’s success in the tournament.

Messi was key in Argentina’s first World Cup win since 1986 and was named player of the tournament after netting twice in the dramatic final against France.

The 35-year-old picked up the silver boot after netting seven goals in the tournament.

Argentina began the tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia, but eventually made it out of their group after wins beating Mexico and Poland.

In the round of 16, Argentina edged Australia 2-1 and had to dig deep to defeat the Netherlands on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended 2-2.

The semi-final saw the Albiceleste outclass a Luka Modric-led Croatia side 3-0 before relying on penalty shootout to overcome France.

His achievements are now set to be immortalised, with Achraf Ben Ayad tweeting that the University of Qatar space he stayed in will be turned into a ‘small museum’ which should allow keen fans to see how Messi spent his time between games in a dramatic campaign.