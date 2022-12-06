Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, December 6, 2022 – Meru County MCAs have once again tabled an impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Tabling the motion on Tuesday, Meru County Assembly Minority whip Dennis Kiogora said the MCAs will prosecute the motion within seven days, where members of the public will be allowed to participate.

Governor Mwangaza is accused of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, and usurpation of constitutional and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Meru High Court had last week suspended the impeachment proceedings against the Meru governor.

The judge said the MCAs had not followed the right procedure and that Kawira’s constitutional rights would have been violated.

Kiogora said the MCAs will follow the right procedure in proceeding with the motion, which might see the first time the governor lose her seat in less than a year after she was elected in office.

Kawira Mwangaza won the seat on an independent ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST