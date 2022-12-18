Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 18, 2022 – Meru county leaders have urged residents to be wary of con people in the county claiming to be recruitment agents of the Public Service Commission and Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Speaking on Saturday, Imenti South Deputy County Commissioner Mary Mwangi said they have received information that some strangers were roaming in Imenti claiming to be recruitment agents working on behalf of the two institutions with intentions of conning unsuspecting job seekers in the area.

She urged unemployed youth in the sub-county to follow laid down and clear procedures while applying for jobs in the public and other sectors to avoid being conned.

Mwangi urged the public to be on high alert to avoid losing money to such people, saying the national government as well as other potential employers do not carry out any recruitment for employment without formal public advertisements.

She said the security agencies are investigating incidents where several people had reported having fallen victim to the trap of the fraudsters promising to have them employed either by the national and or county governments, especially in the security section, and urged the public to volunteer information.

She warned that the government will take action against anybody colluding with such fraudsters.

“Employment in the public and private sector should be based on qualifications and should not attract any amount of money from the potential employee at any point. The culprits should be reported to face the full force of the law for corruption,” Mwangi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.