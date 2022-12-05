Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 December 2022 – Officers at Makongeni Police Station in Thika are investigating an incident where a mentally challenged man went missing under mysterious circumstances, only to be found in a woman’s house on Sunday afternoon.

The 30-year-old man identified as Paul Wairegi was reportedly hired by the woman on Saturday to help her shift her household goods to a new house in the estate.

His family got worried after he failed to return home, prompting them to report to the police.

His photos were circulated on social media and well-wishers urged to join in the search.

After a thorough search was conducted by the police, the missing man was found in the woman’s house.

She was arrested and locked up at Makongeni Police Station as investigations continue.

Police are reportedly waiting for a medical report to establish whether the man was abused by the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.