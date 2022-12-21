Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Singer Meghan Trainor has said that part of her goal for 2023 is to get pregnant again.

Trainor disclosed this in an interview with People on Tuesday, December 20. When asked about her goals for 2023, she said;

“Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant. I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it.

“After having a baby, I was like, there’s nothing I can’t do. So now I’m just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list.”

The 28-year-old “All About that Bass” singer welcomed her 1-year-old son, Riley, with Daryl Sabara via C-section on Valentine’s Day 2021 after being breech.

Trainor met Sabara, who starred in the “Spy Kids” franchise, at a house party in 2014. The pair got engaged in 2017 and married the following year.