Wednesday, 30 November 2022 – Anil Kanti “Neil” Basu, the former head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police in London has revealed that Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, faced several credible threats while living in the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry.

Speaking in an interview on Channel 4 News, Anil said the “disgusting and very real” threats were made against the Duchess of Sussex and her husband.

He said;

“I’ve talked publicly for many years about the threat of extreme right-wing terrorism in this country.

“If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it — the kind of rhetoric that’s online — if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.”

Anil also revealed that he and his team investigated the alleged threats against Markle and “prosecuted” several people who were involved.

Harry, 38, has been very vocal in the past about wanting to keep Markle, 41, and their two children; Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 17 months, safe from harm.

In the Apple+ TV documentary “The Me You Can’t See,” the royal claimed he feared for his wife’s life because of how the paparazzi treated his mother, Princess Diana, up until her fatal car accident.

One of the things that contributed to Harry and Markle’s safety concerns was the fact that they were stripped of their security benefits in the UK once they announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving to California in 2020.

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee ruled to have the couple’s security removed at the time, which affected the couple’s life tremendously.