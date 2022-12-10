Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 9, 2022 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team has issued a statement defending their new Netflix series following criticisms that the couple no longer want privacy.

The team argues in the statement that Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family was not about privacy.

It comes after their explosive docuseries dropped on Netflix and featured many intimate snaps of the couple from key moments of their lives, including never-before-seen images and videos of their children Archie and Lilibet.

It made people ask why they would share personal clips in the show given their decision to quit their roles as working royals back in January 2020.

But the couple’s global press secretary Ashley Hansen has hit back, saying their move from the UK to the US did not mean they wanted to lead a more private life.

She told The New York Times: “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them”.

At the time Harry and Meghan announced they would step down as senior royals, they said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”