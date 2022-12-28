Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 28, 2022 – Meek Mill has sparked speculations that he is also into men.

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a post about f***ing a man before becoming straight.

He wrote: “4 days left to fk this man before my new life starts.

“4 days left and we on some new straight new shit lol.”

Fans have commented, wondering if this means he is bisexual.

Before now, people have speculated that Meek Mill is gay and some are taking his latest post as confirmation.