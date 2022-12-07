Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, December 7, 2022 – Media personality, Shade Ladipo, has shared a glimpse of the hardship she faced after moving to Canada in 2020.

In a series of posts shared on her Instastories, Shade revealed her first job upon arriving Canada was to serve as a cleaner in a gym, and then she moved to working in a ”shit” company, after which she progressed to becoming a property owner.

Read her story below