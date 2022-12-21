Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 21, 2022 – Kylian Mbappé, has taken to Instagram to thank his fans for their birthday wishes.

The French star striker shared a photo of him blowing out candles to mark his 24th birthday.

“Thank you all for your messages,” he wrote.

Mbappé is the winner of the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot award after scoring eight goals at the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including a hat-trick in Sunday’s final against Argentina.