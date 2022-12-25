Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 25, 2022 – Wife of actor, Yul Edochie, May, has released Christmas photos of herself and her kids.

Yul was conspicuously absent in them.

Remember they are going through some marital difficulties at the moment. For those who love Afrocinema here in Kenya, you know Yul very well.

See the photos she shared below