Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has insisted that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was aware that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was going to lose the August 9th Presidential election.

In an exclusive interview with NTV’s senior reporter Kennedy Muriithi, Babu Owino said Uhuru and his men were aware that Raila Odinga will be thrashed by President William Ruto and they had even made plans of securing jobs elsewhere after the end of the Jubilee regime.

Babu Owino gave an example of former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, who he said had already secured a job with the United Nations even before the election day.

“I tell you that it was a long con. Matiang’i had even secured a job at the UN before the election,” Babu Owino told the reporter.

Matiangi was among senior government officials who were campaigning for Raila Odinga and even assured him that he would win the election with over 60 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST