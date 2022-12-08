Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, December 8, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, has revealed the reason why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga the parallel Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Speaking on Thursday, Wamumbi said Raila cancelled the rally because of the low turnout witnessed at Kamukunji Grounds on Wednesday.

Raila held a consultative meeting at Kamukunji Grounds but it was not well attended.

“Raila cancelled the Jacaranda rally because of the poor turnout at Kamukunji on Wednesday,” the lawmaker said.

However, in a statement, Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi said Raila cancelled the Jacaranda event due to upcoming engagements.

“The cancellation has been occasioned by the upcoming engagements that will keep the party’s top leaders away in the run-up to Jamhuri Days and a few days after,” Wandayi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST