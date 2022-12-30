Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 29, 2022 – A video of a masquerade showing excitement as a female fan twerked for him has gone viral.

The masquerade was out for his routine street entertainment when the female fan and her friend accosted him.

The excited female fan sprayed him some money before twerking for him.

The masquerade then moved towards the female fan to ”receive the twerking”

Watch the video below