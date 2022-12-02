Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 01 December 2022 – American television reporter, Amy Robach is no longer accessible on social media after it was reported that she and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes allegedly had a months-long affair.

Robach reportedly deactivated her Instagram account after limiting comments when fans noticed she had removed her wedding band and stopped posting photos of her husband, Andrew Shue.

Holmes’ account was already deactivated prior to Page Six’s report that he and Robach had been “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May.

A source told the publication that their affair began in March when they began training together for the New York City Half Marathon, which Robach ran with Shue.

Robach has been married to Shue since 2010. They have no children together, but she shares two kids with her first husband, Tim McIntosh. Holmes has three children, two he shares with ex Amy Fershon and one with current wife Marilee Fiebig.