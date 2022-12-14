Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – A Married man is currently enmeshed in a police case after the lady he took to his single friend’s house for a one-night stand carted away with the friend’s 6 million gold chain.

Twitter user @TundeOsosanya who shared the story online said that the man whose chain was stolen believes his friend and the ”hook-up girl” conspired to steal his chain.

”A friend told me his married friend took a hookup girl to his single friend’s house for a one-night stand. The girl made away with the single friend’s 6 million naira worth of gold chain. The single friend suspected it was a setup between his friend and the hookup girl.

He seized his friend’s car and has already involved the police. The question is, what do you tell your wife when you get home?”