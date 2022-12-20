Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>
Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A man called Klem Laz has blamed the marriage crisis on pre-marital sex.
“Marriages started having issues when the importance of virginity before marriage was ignored. Let’s go back to God’s standard.” he said on Tuesday, December 2022.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>