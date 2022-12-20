Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 20 December 2022 – A man called Klem Laz has blamed the marriage crisis on pre-marital sex.

“Marriages started having issues when the importance of virginity before marriage was ignored. Let’s go back to God’s standard.” he said on Tuesday, December 2022.