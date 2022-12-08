Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 08 December 2022 – Loft Lounge is a popular entertainment joint along Thika Road.

The joint is always busy day and night.

You are likely to get no space at the club if you go there past 2 pm on most weekends.

Youthful businessman Mark Steve is among the proprietors of the popular club.

He lives a flamboyant lifestyle, thanks to the hundreds of revelers who flock to the Loft Club.

See his photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.