Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – Mariah Carey has broken a new Billboard record as her hit holiday song All I Want For Christmas Is You returns to the top spot for the fourth year in a row, just days after topping the UK charts for the second time ever.

The 1994 song now has nine total weeks at the number one spot on the Hot 100, and has become the first song to have led at number one at four different times.

The catchy tune originally topped the Hot 100 in 2019, then again in 2020. It made another return in 2021, and now it’s back yet again in 2022.

The festive song also has the longest span from a song’s first week at number one on the Hot 100 to three years, from December 2019 to December 2022.

The new top spot also extends Mariah‘s record for the longest span of an artist ranking at number one on the chart – over 32 years – from her first week in 1990 with her debut single Vision of Love.

The news comes just days after Carey made a glittering return to UK number one with the smash hit on Friday.

The singer has only been number one in the UK singles charts once before with the festive track, reaching the top in 2020 – 26 years after its release.

Mariah knocked Taylor Swift off the top spot after the hitmaker scored a six-week reign with her single Anti-Hero.